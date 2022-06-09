Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Suspect identified in shooting death of MPD officer, female victim

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer and a female victim found at the scene of a shooting June 9, 2022, on 51st Avenue in Meridian.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a Meridian police officer.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case.

A female was also found dead at the scene on 51st Avenue in Meridian.

Bender is believed to be driving a 2004 Black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI.” Bender may be armed and dangerous. If you see him or come in contact with him, call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on Bender or know his whereabouts, call 911 or 1-855-485-8477, or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.

_________

Earlier:

About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a call went out over police radios of an ‘officer down’ at the 2400 block of 51st Avenue.

The city of Meridian later issued a statement saying the police officer died. The city plans to have a news briefing at some point Thursday evening. The name was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updated information.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple while lying in her bed
Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple times while lying in her bed
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff
Jackson Police were called out to the scene of a death investigation early Thursday morning.
Man shot to death on Wooddell Drive in south Jackson
Alexandria Griste
Woman charged with Oxford murder

Latest News

Ag Commissioner hosts Rebuilding Walls of Safety Crime Summit
Dante Bender is wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Meridian.
MBI: Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting on the loose, considered armed and dangerous
PEER Report: College governance structure
New report examines Mississippi’s college governance structure
State of Affairs
3 On Your Side Investigates: State of Affairs
Pearl family waits 6 weeks to get crash report from JMAA Police
Pearl family waits 6 weeks to get crash report from JMAA police