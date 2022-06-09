Man who murdered 81-year-old woman years ago to get virtual hearing in Hinds Co. Circuit Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man convicted of killing an 81-year-old woman he befriended at a Clinton health club will have another day in court – but it will be virtual.

The Mississippi Supreme Court has granted a request to the Hinds County Circuit Court to allow a virtual hearing for James Hutto, to determine whether he should be granted new attorneys to appeal his case.

The decision comes a little more than a month after the high court remanded Hutto’s request to have new attorneys appointed in his efforts to seek post-conviction relief to the Hinds County Circuit Court.

Hinds County officials asked that the hearing be virtual, rather than in person, citing Hutto’s “history of violence,” the condition of the Raymond Detention Center, ongoing transportation delays, and travel restrictions between the court and the jail.

Hutto said he would have preferred an in-person hearing but deferred to the discretion of both courts.

It was not yet known when the hearing would occur.

Hutto was sentenced to death in 2013 for the 2010 murder of 81-year-old Ethel Simpson, of Clinton.

Hutto met Simpson at the Baptist Healthplex. He told her he had been battling cancer and had no family.

Simpson was later seen with Hutto at a Vicksburg casino. Hutto was later arrested in Alabama while driving Simpson’s Mercedes. Simpson’s body was found at a farm in Edwards. She had been beaten to death.

