Man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she was in bed has been arrested

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in her bed is now in the custody of law enforcement, and getting his own wounds treated in the hospital.

Thursday, authorities arrested Zverian Brent in connection with killing Terrencia Jackson and injuring her boyfriend at their home on Fleetwood Drive.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn was not sure of the details of Brent’s arrest or exactly where he was picked up. He said the U.S. Marshals assisted in the effort.

Jackson was lying in bed Tuesday when Brent allegedly forced his way into the home and fired multiple shots at her and her current boyfriend.

Jackson succumbed to her injuries. Her boyfriend was rushed to Merit Health where he was treated.

During the incident, the boyfriend returned fire, hitting Brent an unknown number of times, Hearn said.

After being taken into custody, Brent was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

When Brent gets out, he’ll be transported to the Jackson Police Department’s holding facility and then to the Raymond Detention Center.

Hearn did not know when the suspect would make his initial appearance in court. He said that would depend on how quickly he is released from the hospital.

Hearn confirmed that Brent had faced drug charges in the past.

In 2015, he was indicted on felony charges for possession of marijuana and possession of hydrocodone. At the time of his arrest, he also was in possession of a .38-caliber handgun, according to court records.

In July 2021, that case was dismissed by Hinds County Circuit Judge Winston Kidd at the behest of Brent’s probation officer.

In 2017, he was indicted on felony possession charges again for being in possession of marijuana and again in possession of a handgun, this time a .40-caliber Glock, court records indicate.

In August 2019, that case was remanded to Brent’s file.

