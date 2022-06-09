Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Whisper Ridge Ave.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that was reported Thursday morning along Whisper Ridge Ave. in Canton.

Deputies responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered one man had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The shooting victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 355-0379.

