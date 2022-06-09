Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Whisper Ridge Ave.
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that was reported Thursday morning along Whisper Ridge Ave. in Canton.
Deputies responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered one man had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The shooting victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 355-0379.
