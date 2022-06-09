Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident in Tennessee in January 2022.

Barker was originally charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after an affidavit said that Barker tried to hit his wife and a friend with his car, but missed. He was foundguilty of a lesser charge of Reckless Endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.

Barker has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple while lying in her bed
Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple times while lying in her bed
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff
Jackson Police were called out to the scene of a death investigation early Thursday morning.
Man shot to death on Wooddell Drive in south Jackson
17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly killing man at Jackson gas station
17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly killing man at Jackson gas station

Latest News

Ag Commissioner hosts Rebuilding Walls of Safety Crime Summit
Ordinance that could hold parents accountable for their children’s gun crimes clears council committee
WLBT at 6p
Federal Bureau of Investigations
FBI Teen Academy coming to Jackson
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version