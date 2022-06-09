First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and muggy weather continues with disturbances brushing our area from the north and west over the next few days. Expect partly sunny skies with storms popping up from time to time, especially the farther north you get into North Mississippi. There is also the possibility of severe weather mainly in the form of torrential rain, lightning, hail and wind. It is something we will keep monitoring over the coming days. Expect this daily chance of storms to continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in around 90 or in the lower 90s the rest of this week. Overnight and morning lows will be in the lower to middle 70s. Starting this weekend and spilling over into next week will be an even stronger warming trend. Expect highs to reach the middle 90s with overnight and morning lows in the middle 70s. We will have just a slight chance for a shower by then. Westerly wind at 5mph tonight and northwesterly at 10mph Thursday. Average high is 89 and the average low is 68. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:06pm. There is no development in the tropics expected over the next 5 days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.