First Alert Forecast: few showers possible today ahead of storm risk into Friday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a front still draped across the area today, a few showers or storms will be possible, mainly off to the south. Most of us, however, will likely get away without seeing any rain today. Expect highs this afternoon to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Shower or storms, if any, on radar this evening should fizzle out going into tonight. Temperatures will once again stay on the warmer side overnight as low fall to the lower 70s.

Storm chances will return for central and southwest MS by Friday as another disturbance slips in from the northwest. With a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ in place for all of the area, some storms could be on the strong to possibly severe side. Our main threats are damaging winds and hail, but a tornado cannot completely be ruled out. Those that see more rain will likely see highs in the 80s, while other that are drier could make it to the lower 90s.

Few showers and storms will also be possible on Saturday with the front still nearby. By Sunday inro next week, we should see changes in our weather pattern as ridging starts to strengthen and expand overhead. This will result in lower rain chances and warmer temperatures. Highs could peak in the middle to potentially upper 90s by next week with heat indices in the triple digits.

