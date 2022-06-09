First Alert Forecast: heat briefly retreats with increased storm risk late week

THURSDAY: The front will continue to slip farther south through the day – in some areas north of I-20, a drop in humidity may be noted; while farther south in the deeper moisture, heat and humidity will continue. This could help fuel another round of afternoon storms amid a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Storms will tend to fall apart, gradually, after sunset as lows fall into the lower to middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Our storm track turns active as another disturbance is poised to bring a wave of storms to central and southwest Mississippi through the day. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, large hail and even, a small tornado risk. Highs will top out in the 80s where storms are more prevalent; 90s are possible in areas where storms avoid amid a mix of cloud and sun. A few storms could stick around overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the ridge breaks, expect highs into the upper 80s to near 90 Saturday. A few showers and storms will still be possible amid variably cloudy skies Saturday. We’ll turn partly cloudy, and the heat will start to build once again with highs in the lower 90s Sunday. As a new ridge looks to appear through next week, expect highs to surge well into the middle 90s through much of the week. A few storms could mix in from time to time, but most hours will likely be just hot and humid.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.