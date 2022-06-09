First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day is issued for Friday between 10am and 3pm.  Thunderstorms are likely with damaging wind.  This is expected to impact a large portion of the area.  We are currently under a level 3 or enhanced risk for severe weather.  Thats on a scale of one to five with 5 being the highest and 1 being the lowest.  Tonight will be relatively quiet with lows in the 70s.  Thunderstorms will develop after the morning commute Friday and last through midday before moving out.  Wind damage is the greatest threat right now.  Highs will be closer to 90 Friday.  Expect highs in the middle 90s this weekend with mostly sunny skies and in the upper 90s next week.  When you factor in the heat index or the feels like temperature, it will likely be more like 105 degrees or higher.

