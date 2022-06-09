FBI Teen Academy coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The FBI Teen Academy is coming to Jackson, Mississippi.
The 2-day program, which will be held at the FBI Jackson field office, will give teens a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI.
It will be on July 22 and July 29 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The days will be comprised of presentations discussing crime, cyber security, drugs, civil rights and recruitment.
“Hands on activities and experiences will give the students a glimpse into the life as an FBI employee,” a flyer read.
All teens 13-17 with a 3.0 GPA or higher are invited to apply. Applications will be accepted until June 28. Late or incomplete applications or essays will not be accepted.
The application can be found below:
