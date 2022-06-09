Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Death investigation underway on Wooddell Drive in south Jackson

Jackson Police have taped off an area of Wooddell Drive near Smallwood Drive as a death investigation got underway early Thursday morning.
Jackson Police were called out to the scene of a death investigation early Thursday morning.
Jackson Police were called out to the scene of a death investigation early Thursday morning.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a death on Wooddell Drive near Smallwood Drive in south Jackson. Police were called to the scene sometime before 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Representatives from the Hinds County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene sometime around 6:15 a.m.

At this time, police are not calling the investigation a homicide investigation. 3 On Your Side crews were able to see a body lying in the street on Wooddell Drive.

A crime scene investigation unit was called to the scene along with an ambulance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple while lying in her bed
Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple times while lying in her bed
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff
Prentiss "Good Samaritan" in critical condition
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
(Source: MGN)
Mississippi election: 4 Congressional seats on primary ballots
Jackson Police Department
Uncle shoots nephew in the neck, Jackson Police say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat briefly retreats with increased storm risk late week
'Then and Now' Mural in Raymond showcases the city's history.
‘Then and Now’ mural highlights Raymond’s history
'Then and Now' Mural in Raymond showcases the city's history.
'Then and Now' Mural showcases city of Raymond's history
Mississippi Sheriffs' Association program booklet
Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association Summer Conference 2022