Death investigation underway on Wooddell Drive in south Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a death on Wooddell Drive near Smallwood Drive in south Jackson. Police were called to the scene sometime before 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Representatives from the Hinds County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene sometime around 6:15 a.m.

At this time, police are not calling the investigation a homicide investigation. 3 On Your Side crews were able to see a body lying in the street on Wooddell Drive.

A crime scene investigation unit was called to the scene along with an ambulance.

