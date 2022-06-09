Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City of Ridgeland announces new trash pickup schedule to begin June 20

Trash pickup will be rescheduled in Jackson, Mo. for Thanksgiving (Source: Pexels)
Trash pickup will be rescheduled in Jackson, Mo. for Thanksgiving (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Ridgeland, you soon will have to put your trash out on different days.

The city recently announced new residential trash collection schedules, which go into effect the week of June 20.

Residents north of the Natchez Trace or west of I-55 will have their garbage picked up on Monday and Thursday.

Residents south of the Trace and east of I-55 will have their garbage collected on Tuesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, recycling will be picked up on Wednesdays only.

For more information, call Waste Management at 1 (800) 284-2451.

