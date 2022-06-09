Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding. (Source: KYMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple while lying in her bed
Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple times while lying in her bed
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary headed to a runoff
Prentiss "Good Samaritan" in critical condition
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
(Source: MGN)
Mississippi election: 4 Congressional seats on primary ballots
Jackson Police Department
Uncle shoots nephew in the neck, Jackson Police say

Latest News

Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
Smashed buildings in Mariupol produce ‘caravan of death’
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: typical June heat Thursday; storm risk increases Friday