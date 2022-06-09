3 teens, 1 adult arrested after assault rifle, 500 rounds of ammunition stolen from Mississippi police vehicle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) - Four people were arrested after guns and ammunition were stolen from a Columbus police cruiser.

Three of the suspects are between the ages of 13 and 17. The fourth person is an adult. Police will release that individual’s name at a later time. More arrests are anticipated.

The theft happened on Monday, June 8.

Two guns, 500 rounds of ammunition and two bulletproof vests were stolen from the unmarked vehicle’s trunk.

Police have yet to recover the two guns. However, the vests and some gun magazines and ammunition have been recovered.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton originally said the officer would not face any trouble regarding the incident. However, he later said there would be disciplinary action.

“I can’t say much about it since it is a personnel matter, but there will be disciplinary action against the officer,” Shelton said. “Police officers should have secured the weapons. Plain and simple.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.