Woman charged with Oxford murder
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department arrested a woman for murder.
Police responded to a shooting on S Lamar Boulevard just after midnight on Wednesday morning.
Officers found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alexandria Griste, 29, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. She was given a $1 million bond.
