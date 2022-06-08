Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman charged with Oxford murder

Alexandria Griste
Alexandria Griste(Oxford PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department arrested a woman for murder.

Police responded to a shooting on S Lamar Boulevard just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Officers found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexandria Griste, 29, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. She was given a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

