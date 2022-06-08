Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers

Expert: Now is the best time to pay down credit cards
By Roxanne Reid and Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - In an effort to fight inflation, The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in two decades.

The rate hikes from the Fed raises interest rates for borrowers. This means applying for a new loan or paying an adjustable-rate loan or credit card will likely cost more.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said your minimum credit card payments could rise.

“It might not look like a lot initially. It might be $10, $20 depending on how much you have on that credit card, but it does add up over time,” Dale said.

She advises, if you have multiple credit card debt, look at which credit card has the highest interest rate and attack that first and put any extra payments on that card.

There is one benefit of the fed raising rates; you could earn more in your savings accounts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating two homicides; man found inside burned vehicle, woman shot while lying in bed
JPD investigating two homicides; man found inside burned vehicle, woman shot while lying in bed
(Source: MGN)
Mississippi election: 4 Congressional seats on primary ballots
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
A mother and two daughters died after a deputy ran a stop sign and collided with their vehicle,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters

Latest News

4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
2nd suspect arrested at Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a Roasted Shrimp and Orzo dish on Today at 11
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a Roasted Shrimp and Orzo dish on Today at 11
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hot, sticky and unsettled mid-late week
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a Roasted Shrimp and Orzo dish on Today at 11
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a Roasted Shrimp and Orzo dish on Today at 11