WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a Roasted Shrimp and Orzo dish on Today at 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Roasted Shrimp and Orzo dish by Julie Levanway

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

Roasted Shrimp and Orzo

Kosher salt

Olive oil

¾ pound orzo pasta (rice-shaped pasta)

8 ounces Private Selection Lemon & Olive Oil Vinaigrette*

Freshly ground black pepper

2 pounds (16-18 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup minced green onions

1 cup fresh dill

1 cucumber, unpeeled and medium-diced

½ cup diced red onion

½ cup feta cheese crumbles (optional) Preheat the oven to 400-degrees. Fill a pot with water, 1 tablespoon of salt, and a splash or two of olive oil, and bring the water to a boil. Add orzo and simmer for 9-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it’s cooked al dente. Drain and pour into a large bowl. Add the lemon vinaigrette, salt, and pepper to taste. Place the shrimp on a sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to combine and spread out in a single layer. Roast for 5-6 minutes, until the shrimp turns to pick (but do not overcook). Add the shrimp, green onions, dill, cucumber, and red onion. Toss well. Add the feta cheese and stir carefully. Set aside at room temperature for 1 hour to allow the flavors to blend, or Refrigerate overnight. If refrigerated, taste again for seasonings and bring back to room temperature before serving.

If you prefer, combine ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (approximately 3 lemons).

