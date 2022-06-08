U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rep. Michael Guest briefly spoke Tuesday night as votes still came in during in the U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary.

Guest is neck-and-neck with Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot who criticizes Guest for being in the minority of Republicans who voted to create a committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Guest was first elected in 2018 in central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.

No Democratic primary is being held because Shuwaski A. Young was unopposed for the nomination. He will be on the general election ballot.

