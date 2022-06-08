Uncle shoots nephew in the neck, Jackson Police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the neck by his uncle Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 4800 block of Northview Drive. Jackson Police say Terrance Murriel shot his nephew in the neck during a physical altercation.

The victim was shot at 4803 Northview and was found outside a daycare at 4085 Northview.

Murriel has been taken into custody. The victim received medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.