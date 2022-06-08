Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Uncle shoots nephew in the neck, Jackson Police say

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the neck by his uncle Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 4800 block of Northview Drive. Jackson Police say Terrance Murriel shot his nephew in the neck during a physical altercation.

The victim was shot at 4803 Northview and was found outside a daycare at 4085 Northview.

Murriel has been taken into custody. The victim received medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.

