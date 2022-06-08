Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UMMC Children’s Hospital receives $2.5 million gift from Gertrude C. Ford Foundation

Representatives of Gertrude C. Ford Foundation hold gift to Children's of Mississippi Hospital
Representatives of Gertrude C. Ford Foundation hold gift to Children's of Mississippi Hospital(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children’s Hospital of Mississippi officials revealed a major gift that not only helps them meet, but exceed their $100 million fundraising goal.

In the community room of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower of UMMC, a $2.5 million dollar check from the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation was on display.

The gift puts the largest capital campaign in UMMC history over the $100 million they set out to raise back in 2015, with the help of Kathy and Joe Sanderson and many contributors.

Joe Sanderson said, ”What a great way to cap off our endeavor. You are truly, for us, the angel on our Christmas tree, and we thank you, thank you.”

An area outside the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower of the Children’s Hospital will now be designated the Gertrude C. Ford Pavilion in honor of the gift.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating two homicides; man found inside burned vehicle, woman shot while lying in bed
JPD investigating two homicides; man found inside burned vehicle, woman shot while lying in bed
Xavier Williams, Cornelius K. Scott, Demarcus D. Jones, Santiago M. Brown
5 suspects arrested in connection to high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison that ended in North Jackson
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter

Latest News

U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary too close to call
WLBT at 10p
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King released from prison, attorney says
State allocates millions for two historic landmarks in Natchez
State allocates millions for two historic landmarks in Natchez