Thieves steal catalytic converters from Hinds Co. work trucks

Your catalytic converter filters your car’s exhaust to lower your car’s emissions.
Your catalytic converter filters your car's exhaust to lower your car's emissions.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Even Hinds County vehicles are not immune from the rash of catalytic converter thefts that have occurred recently.

This week, thieves cut converters off of three work trucks parked at the county’s public work barn in Bolton, says Cpt. Crystal Houston, sheriff’s department spokeswoman.

“They jumped over the fence and got them,” she said. “They used a handsaw to get them off.”

The incident occurred earlier this week, during the overnight hours.

No video surveillance or fingerprints were recovered from the scene.

Catalytic converter thefts have been a problem in the area for months. Thieves steal the exhaust systems and sell them because of the precious metals inside.

“We’ve had some stolen before. We had three stolen this time. We have to replace them,” County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said. “It’s more of a nuisance than anything else.”

