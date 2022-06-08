Suspect identified after Jackson woman shot multiple times while lying in her bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting death of 26-year-old Terrencia Jackson.

Jackson was killed after being shot multiple times while lying in her bed early Tuesday morning on Fleetwood Drive.

Another person, who police think was Jackson’s boyfriend, was also shot and rushed to the hospital.

If you know the whereabouts of the suspect, Zverian Brent, 29, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

