Ridgeland hires architect to design $22 million performing arts center

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland city leaders are moving forward on plans to develop its City Center, with the mayor and board of aldermen recently signing off on a contract to design the next element of it.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board hired Dean Architecture to design a $22 million, 45,000-square-foot performing arts center to be built west of the new city hall.

The facility, once completed, will have a 1,000 to 1,200-seat auditorium, black box theater, multipurpose room, meeting space, and administrative offices.

Design work will take between 12 to 18 months, according to Public Works Director Alan Hart.

During that time, the city will also focus on fundraising for the effort.

“Most of that will end up being private funding – that’s the goal,” Hart said. “We’ll have sponsorship opportunities... naming rights to the facility.

“It’s an opportunity for folks who want to leave their mark and continue their legacy of excellence in a performing arts center project.”

Dean Architecture was chosen for the project, in part, because it designed the new city hall.

Ridgeland’s new city hall opened in January 2021. The $11.1 million, 30,000-square-foot facility was the first to open at the City Center, which is located at U.S. 51 and Rice Road.

According to a memo sent to the mayor and board, Hart said Dean had already done “a significant amount” of pro bono work with the project, including “preparing drawings that can be utilized for our fundraising efforts.”

Board members approved bringing on the firm unanimously. “We feel comfortable with what they’ve done,” Alderman-at-Large D.I. Smith said.

The contract is for 8 percent of the arts center’s $22 million estimated cost. It also includes fees for theatre design consulting ($375,000), acoustics consulting ($150,000), and planning consulting ($72,000), as well as $25,000 in fees to cover estimated reimbursable expenses.

Hart said the city has no funds in the budget to cover the contract costs, but Dean has reserved the right to invoice for the work and “simultaneously make a donation to the project in the same amount.”

