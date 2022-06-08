Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: Man admits to killing Jackson teen during alleged scuffle on Thanksgiving of 2020

Johnny Clark
Johnny Clark(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has admitted to killing a Jackson teen during an alleged scuffle on Thanksgiving Day of the year 2020.

According to police, on Sunday, June 5, 2022, Johnny Clark was arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken in for questioning where he gave a video recorded statement.

Clark, officials said, admitted to shooting Ryan Allen, 19, on the early morning of November 26, 2020, in the northwestern part of the city.

Rockmon Allen
Rockmon Allen(JPD)

Clark told police that Ryan Allen, along with his brother, Rockmon Allen, pulled guns on him and demanded drugs.

Clark said that while being robbed at gunpoint, a scuffle ensued between him and Ryan Allen. During the fight, he got possession of Allen’s rifle and shot him multiple times.

After the shooting, Rockman Allen fled the area in an unknown direction and Ryan Allen’s body was taken to an area on Forest Avenue.

A few months later on February 19, 2021, Johnny Clark said that while lying in his bed, Rockman Allen forcibly entered his house and shot him five times.

Then, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Attorney Kevin Camp contacted the U.S. Marshals Office and told them that Rockmon Allen was at his office and that they could pick Allen. Allen refused to give detectives a statement.

