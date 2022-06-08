Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse

Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion...
Blytheville police arrested 38-year-old Albert Wilson and 36-year-old Ashley Jones on suspicion of abuse of corpse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Blytheville mother and father face abuse of corpse charges after police say the mother neglected to get medical treatment following a miscarriage.

The Blytheville Police Department said Albert Wilson, 38, and Ashley Jones, 35, were arrested.

According to an investigative report, officers responded to a home on East Moultrie Drive regarding a deceased baby on Sunday.

Witnesses at the home said they arrived at 10:30 a.m., and the baby was dead. They said the baby was born at 7:30 a.m. the same day.

The report said Jones was approximately six months pregnant at the time of the birth, and she had been taken to the hospital for “unknown health issues”.

During the investigation, police discovered the father’s child, Wilson, was present at the home the previous day prior to officers being notified.

“Albert Wilson was not present at the residence while the scene was being processed, and he [Wilson] was located at a relative’s residence nearby,” officers said.

During an interview, Wilson admitted to being at the home all day repairing the water system, which he claimed, “was not working”.

Wilson was arrested following the interview, and a warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest.

On Tuesday, Jones was arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

Jones explained to officers she had a miscarriage earlier that morning when she woke up and refused to be taken to the hospital when Wilson offered, according to the report.

A relative came later that day to the home and offered to help Jones to the hospital, but again, she refused.

The report said Jones has six kids, with the deceased baby being her seventh. She found out she was pregnant in March 2022.

“She stated that she has had eight pregnancies in the past, with one being a miscarriage other than this miscarriage,” officers said.

Jones said she had symptoms of sickness starting at the beginning of 2022 before learning about the pregnancy. She also confirmed Wilson was at their home repairing the water system, according to the report.

A judge set Wilson’s bond at $30,000. Jones is expected to be in court Wednesday.

