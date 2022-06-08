Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man who tossed person in trash after killing him faces life in prison

David Lee Course was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Bernard Williams.(Hinds County Sheriff's Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who shot and killed a person and then disposed of their remains in a trash can will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Wednesday, David Lee Course was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the February 2020 death of Bernard Williams.

Williams had been shot by Course and disposed of in a trash can behind an abandoned house on McDowell Road.

The verdict was handed down following a three-day trial in Hinds County Circuit Court.

“Our office will continue to hold those who do heinous crimes in our community accountable,” District Attorney Jody Owens said. “Killing Mr. Williams and leaving his body in a trash can has cost David Lee Course the rest of his life behind bars.”

Course will be sentenced on June 20. He was indicted as a violent habitual offender and his first-degree conviction, along with the habitual enhancement, means that he be given a life sentence.

Two others arrested in the case have yet to go to trial. Erica Roby, who also is facing a murder charge, had her case continued until the circuit court’s July 2022 term, according to court records.

In January of this year, Judge Tomie Green revoked Roby’s bond in a previous case, saying she was out on bond for burglary when she committed the murder. Green went on to say that Roby was not eligible for further bond consideration.

“Defendant’s conduct creates and/or poses a danger to public safety,” the judge wrote.

Nadia Grieb, meanwhile, was granted a $5,000 bond in June 2020. She is being charged with accessory after the fact to murder and evidence tampering, court records indicate. No further orders have been filed in her case since June 2020.

