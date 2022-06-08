Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
‘I own what I said’: Kid Rock stands by 2019 rant against Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar

Kid Rock
Kid Rock(MGN / Ralph Arvesen/CC BY 2.0)
By Wilson Wong
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(NBC News) Country rocker and rapper Kid Rock revisited his vulgar 2019 comments about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, saying he doesn’t “apologize to anybody.”

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts. I own what I said,” Rock said on Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Originals.”

TMZ published a video in late November 2019 that showed Rock drunkenly ranting about the talk show hosts at his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock ‘N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee. He was eventually escorted offstage by the venue’s security team.

Rock has also previously lashed out against other women in the entertainment industry, like Taylor Swift.

In January, Rock garnered further controversy when he said he wouldn’t play at venues that required Covid-19 vaccinations or masks in his coming tours.

A spokesperson for Kid Rock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 NBC News. All rights reserved.

