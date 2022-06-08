First Alert Forecast: hot, sticky and unsettled mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: A few patches of fog will be possible early. Summery heat and humidity amid a mixture of sunshine and clouds will push highs well into the lower and middle 90s for another day. ‘Feels like’ numbers will be closer to 100-105. As a front slips a little farther south, a smattering of storms can’t be ruled out, generally, north of I-20. The storms could have strong winds and hail embedded inside of them. A few storms may linger after sunset with lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY: The front will continue to slip farther south through the day – in some areas north of I-20, a drop in humidity may be noted; while farther south in the deeper moisture, heat and humidity will continue. This could help fuel another round of scattered afternoon storms amid a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Storms will tend to fall apart, gradually, after sunset as lows fall into the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our upper heat ridge will continue to buckle – opening better opportunities for showers and storms to return. Expect highs in the lower 90s through Friday. As the heat bubble bursts, expect loud storms, at times, Friday into Saturday. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds. As the ridge breaks, expect highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. A new ridge looks to appear through next week, fueling another surge of middle 90s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

