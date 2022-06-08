Bennie Thompson wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bennie Thompson won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday.

Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and co-chairman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Thompson has been in Congress since winning a 1993 special election. The 2nd District now encompasses most of western Mississippi and much of the metro Jackson area.

