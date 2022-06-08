Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say

Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.(KYTV, Barry County Sheriff)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV) - The U.S. Marshals have taken on the search for three escaped inmates out of Missouri.

Officials said Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins escaped June 2 during the evening from jail in Barry County.

According to authorities, the three men cut a hole in the ceiling, entered a water heater storage area, and then broke an exit door.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said jail workers didn’t realize the three men were gone until the following morning.

The escaped inmates are considered armed and dangerous.

Officials in Barry County said the U.S. Marshals are better equipped to handle the manhunt.

Investigators believe the trio is currently in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KYTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating two homicides; man found inside burned vehicle, woman shot while lying in bed
JPD investigating two homicides; man found inside burned vehicle, woman shot while lying in bed
Xavier Williams, Cornelius K. Scott, Demarcus D. Jones, Santiago M. Brown
5 suspects arrested in connection to high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison that ended in North Jackson
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage...
Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter

Latest News

Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2nd person in custody in deadly weekend Philadelphia gunfire
Housing market: More competitive than ever before
Housing market: More competitive than ever before
Bennie Thompson wins U.S. House District 2 Democratic Primary
Rep. Michael Guest wins U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary
Rep. Michael Guest wins U.S. House District 3 Republican Primary