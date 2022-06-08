17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly killing man at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been charged with murder after a 37-year-old man was killed at a Jackson gas station over the weekend.

Marcus Moore was shot at the Fuel Time gas station on Bullard Street while sitting in his vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to police, 17-year-old Shydarius Williams has now been charged with his murder.

A woman, 35-year-old Lashundra Bass, is a wanted suspect in this shooting. If you know her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

Lashundra Bass (JPD)

