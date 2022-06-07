Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Utility worker shot at in Marshall County; suspect barricaded

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A utility worker was shot at while on the job in Marshall County.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the worker was shot at while working on power lines on Mt. Sinai Road Road near Highway 309 on Tuesday.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside a home, deputies say. He has not yet been taken into custody.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

