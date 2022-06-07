Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ribbon cutting held for new Gluckstadt City Hall

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Gluckstadt now has a building to conduct official business as incorporation continues to take shape.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday for the brand new City Hall.

On hand, along with state and local officials, were citizens who helped make the City of Gluckstadt a reality.

”We have a place to hold our board meetings where the public can attend,” said Mayor Walter Morrison. “We have a place where our Planning and Zoning Commission can do their work. We’ve begun to form a police department and I think within a couple of weeks you’re going to see City of Gluckstadt police vehicles patrolling this area with fully uniformed police officers.”

The Gluckstadt-Madison Business Alliance was also on hand to present Mayor Morrison a plaque and business card case with contact information of all the businesses in the area.

