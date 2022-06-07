Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Primary Election Day: Polls open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

(wtvg)
By Ashley Garner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, June 7 is Primary Election Day across Mississippi.

Voters will be choosing party nominees for each of the state’s four congressional districts. The winners will represent their respective parties in the November election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The midterm Congressional primaries are pivotal for both parties as each side attempts to battle control of the US House and Senate later this year.

Poll workers should ask whether you’re voting in the Democratic or Republican primary in order to make sure you have the right ballot. You must select the party you want to vote for.

If you’re not sure where to vote, contact your circuit clerk or election commissioner.

You will also need to bring a copy of your photo ID, like a driver’s license or government-issued photo ID.

There is also no campaigning within 150 feet of the voting precinct, including campaign stickers, buttons, and clothing.

As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius K. Scott (l) Demarcus D. Jones (m) Santiago M. Brown (r)
4 suspects arrested in connection to high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison that ends in North Jackson
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter
State Auditor: every homicide in Jackson costs Mississippi taxpayers about $1 million
Well over 200 gathered at Carver Park in Marked Tree, AR to remember the life of Ebony...
Hundreds gather for vigil remembering Ebony Crockett, woman killed in Amazon shooting
Yazoo City police chief pushes for lounge to be shutdown permanently

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat lingers through mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: steamy summer heat through mid-week
A woman holds a Carbon Monoxide detector as a demonstration.
Carbon monoxide detectors may soon be required in Louisiana homes with generator installations
Morris Griffin
Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Hinds Co. man