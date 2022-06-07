Primary Election Day: Polls open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, June 7 is Primary Election Day across Mississippi.

Voters will be choosing party nominees for each of the state’s four congressional districts. The winners will represent their respective parties in the November election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The midterm Congressional primaries are pivotal for both parties as each side attempts to battle control of the US House and Senate later this year.

Poll workers should ask whether you’re voting in the Democratic or Republican primary in order to make sure you have the right ballot. You must select the party you want to vote for.

If you’re not sure where to vote, contact your circuit clerk or election commissioner.

You will also need to bring a copy of your photo ID, like a driver’s license or government-issued photo ID.

There is also no campaigning within 150 feet of the voting precinct, including campaign stickers, buttons, and clothing.

As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

