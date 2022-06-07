Connect. Shop. Support Local.
NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional schedule released

USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will...
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will take a trip to Omaha, Neb. For the College World Series.(USM Baseball Facebook/Ole Miss Baseball Facebook)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time ever, the No. 11 national seed Southern Miss Golden Eagles will play host to its first-ever National Collegiate Athletic Association Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend.

The NCAA has announced dates, times and network details for the Super Regionals Tuesday morning, as USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss for a Saturday-Sunday-Monday series to decide who will take a trip to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series.

Southern Miss is making its second appearance in the Super Regionals. The first time was back in 2009 when they traveled to Gainsville, Fla., as they won that super regional in two games to advance to the school’s only College World Series appearance.

Game 1 will happen Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU, and Game 2 will follow Sunday at 3 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. If necessary, the series finale will take place Monday, June 13, with a time and network yet to be determined.

Hattiesburg Super Regional Schedule

  • Game 1 – Saturday, June 11, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)
  • Game 2 – Sunday, June 12, 3 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
  • Game 3 (if necessary) - Monday, June 13, TBD (TBD)

