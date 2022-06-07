Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD investigating two homicides; man found inside burned vehicle, woman shot while lying in bed

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating two different overnight killings.

The first one happened on Revere Street, near Oak Forest Drive.

JPD says a man, who has not been identified, was found inside a burned vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back.

Two people were seen running from the vehicle, police say.

The second deadly incident happened on Fleetwood Drive, near Cooper Road.

JPD says Terrencia Jackson, 26, was shot multiple times while lying in her bed.

Another individual, that police think was her boyfriend, was also shot and rushed to the nearest hospital.

There’s no word on his condition.

Police have not said if these crimes are related; nor have they released a possible motive.

If you have any information, JPD is urging you to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 960-1277.

