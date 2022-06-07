Jackson sorority exceeds scholarship fundraising goal for MS HBCUs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A scholarship fundraising campaign launched for the state’s Historically Black Colleges exceeded its goal. The Jackson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority made those donations to the presidents of each school to assist students with reaching their academic goals.

In January, the Jackson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated began a fundraiser to provide scholarships for the historically black colleges and universities in Mississippi.

“We’re raising funds for our students to stay in the State of Mississippi and to attend our HBCUs,” said Delta Sigma Theta Jackson MS Alumnae Chapter President Gwendolyn Handy.

The goal was to raise $100,000 for Alcorn, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley, Rust, and Tougaloo College. Donations were made to each school on the chapter’s Facebook page.

The “When You See Us HBCUs” campaign ended May 31, awarding more than $106,000 to the five schools.

“We have some students who are not financially stable coming from a small town as others are,” said Handy. “So we’re hoping those presidents look at all the qualifications that that student needs in order to be successful.”

A part of the mission is to reduce brain drain, encouraging students to attend in-state HBCUs. The financial assistance is also designed to ease the burden of repaying expensive college loans.

“One of the goals was also to make sure that these students or some of the students did not leave our HBCUs with a big debt,” added the chapter president.

The sorority will work with the school presidents to award the scholarships to academically eligible students needing financial assistance to further their educations.

