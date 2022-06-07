Jackson City Council to recognize Juneteenth as official holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning next year, Juneteenth will be an official holiday in the city of Jackson.

Tuesday, the Jackson City Council adopted an ordinance to recognize Juneteenth as a city holiday, which will be observed in lieu of Confederate Memorial Day.

The council unanimously approved the ordinance a little less than a year after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

The holiday, which falls on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery, and specifically the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free following the end of the Civil War.

Deputy City Attorney Carrie Johnson said state statute allows municipalities to recognize a holiday of their choice in the place of an existing state observance.

Confederate Memorial Day is typically held on the last Monday in April. State offices were closed for the observance earlier this year.

City offices were also closed, but the holiday was renamed “Unsung Heroes Day.”

The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days and will be on the books in time for the 2023 Juneteenth celebration.

