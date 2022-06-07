Gluckstadt expected to hire two new officers next week

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - About a month after Mayor Walter Morrison said he hoped to have 10 officers on the streets by October, the Gluckstadt Police Department appears to be on tap to hit that mark.

Next week, Police Chief Wendell Watts said the board of aldermen is expected to consider hiring two officers – one supervisor and one patrol officer.

And in July, pending board approval, he will hire an additional four officers.

Meanwhile, GPD recently received a boost from the Madison County Board of Supervisors, which approved spending around $69,000 to purchase radios for the department.

The money comes through the county’s E-911 fund, which is generated from a surcharge placed on customers’ wireless bills. The funds will be used to purchase radios from Motorola, which will allow Gluckstadt to tie into the Mississippi Wireless Information Network or MSWIN.

“That will give us hand-held radios and in-car radios,” Watts said. “That’s a huge purchase that the county is helping us out with.”

The allocation was approved by supervisors at their Monday meeting.

District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter said additional help could be on the way as well, in the form of patrol vehicles.

The county recently began the process to transfer four surplus Chevy Tahoes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to the department.

“That will be a huge impact in helping us with getting officers on the streets quicker,” Watts said.

Right now, Gluckstadt has a chief and an assistant chief.

Pending board approval next week, the department will also have one supervisor officer and one patrol officer.

“They’ve gone through the process and everything. They’re just waiting for their approval on the 14th. Once we get them, we’ll have them out patrolling the streets... They’ll be answering calls with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, getting used to the area.”

Watts says he hopes to take four more hires to the board in July, pending the results of their background checks, physical checks and psychological evaluations.

One candidate, if approved by the board, will have to go through training at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy. Training there takes anywhere from 10 weeks to 3 months, the chief said.

Costs for outfitting an officer run into the thousands of dollars, with equipment and uniform costs around $1,800 to $2,000 alone. Sending an officer through the academy costs around $4,000, an amount that the city is reimbursed upon the officer’s completion.

Salary for new officers in Gluckstadt is $36,000 a year. Supervising officers earn $42,000 annually.

