First Alert Weather:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect a lot of heat and humidity for the rest of the week. There is a weak frontal system laying to our north and that is expected to waiver back and forth over the next few days. This will make the possibility of storms likely in North Mississippi. A few storms may make it into our region, so we are on the fringe of a region of thunderstorms that could turn strong or isolated severe. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s this week. Overnight and morning lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chances will be in the daytime through evenings. The tropics look quiet and this weekend looks to offer much of the same around here. Average high is 89 and the average low is 68 this time of year. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Wednesday. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:06pm.

