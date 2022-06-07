Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday holds another day of warm temps and dry conditions across the South. Rain looks to return towards the end of the week!

Tuesday holds another warm day for us across the South. Temperatures are looking to reach into the low 90s. Feels Like temps reaching near the upper 90s for many parts of Mississippi. Rain is not returning for us until Thursday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Happy Tuesday! We are seeing yet another nice day, but it is warm out there and we are expecting some Feels Like temperatures near the upper 90s across much of the South.

Tuesday holds about the same conditions as Monday, with temperatures a tad warmer, Highs reaching into the low to mid-90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-90s with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Thursday does hold our next chance for rain to return to the area. We are looking at about a 20% chance of showers on Thursday.

Friday as we move back into the weekend, more rain begins to move into Mississippi as another front pushes in. Friday, we are looking at a 40% chance of showers with Highs on Friday continuing into the low 90s and Lows falling to the mid-70s.

Saturday and Sunday, more rain looks to push into the South region with a few storms possible. Highs on returning to the mid to upper 80s and lows falling to the upper 60s.

Thank you for tuning in with WLBT’s First Alert Weather

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

