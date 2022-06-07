Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat lingers through mid-week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: More sun. More heat. More humidity. A few patches of fog could be possible to kick off the day. With a weak area of high pressure overhead, we’ll stay mainly dry amid a mix of sun and clouds, but humidity level being elevated will push ‘feels like’ temperatures nearing 100 by afternoon, though, actual temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. An isolated shower could flare up late in the day into the early evening hours before falling back into the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A few more patches of fog will be possible early, like your Tuesday morning. Also similar, summery heat and humidity amid a mixture of sunshine and clouds will push highs well into the lower and middle 90s for another day. Add in the humidity, ‘feels like’ numbers will be closer to 100-105. A few storms can’t be ruled out, mainly north of I-20, though most will remain dry.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our upper heat ridge will gradually break down through the latter parts of the week – opening better opportunities for showers and storms to return. Expect highs in the lower 90s through Friday. As the heat bubble bursts, expect loud storms – the question is, when exactly, but most indications suggest either late Thursday or through Friday into Saturday. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds. As the ridge breaks, expect highs into the 80s to near 90 Saturday and Sunday. A new ridge looks to appear through next week, fueling another surge of 90s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Post-Tropical Alex has faded into obscurity in the north-central Atlantic. No other storms are expected to form in the next few days.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

