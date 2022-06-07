Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Family of Akron teen beaten to death near I Promise hopes possible witness comes forward

“We’re praying people will have the courage to say something because the men who murdered my son were playing basketball at the LeBron James I Promise school that night so people know,” Bill Liming, Ethan’s father, said.
Family of Akron teen beaten to death near I Promise hopes possible witness comes forward
Family of Akron teen beaten to death near I Promise hopes possible witness comes forward
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 17-year-old Ethan Liming, who was beaten to death by three men outside of I Promise School in Akron, hopes someone comes forward with information on the killers.

“We’re praying people will have the courage to say something because the men who murdered my son were playing basketball at the LeBron James I Promise school that night so people know,” Bill Liming, Ethan’s father, said.

Investigators said shortly after Ethan Liming and his friends pulled into the school parking lot, they got involved in a fight with three men playing basketball there.

Police have not said what might have triggered the fight.

Even after Ethan Liming was beaten unconscious, his parents said the three men continued to beat him until he was dead.

His friends tried to get help to save his life, but it was too late.

Ethan Liming’s stepmom, Cyndi Liming, said there allegedly was a female witness with the killers at the time of the beating.

“Our nightmare will never end, our family will never be whole, this student body will never be whole again, and she holds the key to part of this,” Cyndi Liming said.

His family prays no one else has to experience this pain. They’ll do whatever it takes to find him justice.

“We will do the very best to put an end to this and just that we love him and he didn’t deserve this,” Cyndi Liming said. “He didn’t do anything wrong.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Williams, Cornelius K. Scott, Demarcus D. Jones, Santiago M. Brown
5 suspects arrested in connection to high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison that ended in North Jackson
JPD investigating two homicides; man found inside burned vehicle, woman shot while lying in bed
JPD investigating two homicides; man found inside burned vehicle, woman shot while lying in bed
82-year-old Prentiss man shot in the face, robbed while trying to help stranded motorists
Morris Bevily
Morris Bevily cleared of his capital murder charge in death of 14-month-old daughter
State Auditor: every homicide in Jackson costs Mississippi taxpayers about $1 million

Latest News

Gluckstadt Police Chief Wendell Watts
Gluckstadt expected to hire two new officers next week
Ribbon cutting held for new Gluckstadt city hall
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Ribbon cutting held for new Gluckstadt City Hall
Ribbon cutting held for new Gluckstadt City Hall