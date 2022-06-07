Conviction upheld for Madison Co. man who murdered wife, stepdaughter and burned their bodies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man convicted of killing his wife and stepdaughter has lost his appeal to have evidence in his case thrown out.

Walter Simpson was sentenced to two life sentences plus an additional 30 years in connection with killing his wife and stepdaughter back in 2018.

On June 5 that year, the bodies of Falonda Simpson and Davonda Washington were found in Simpson’s home. According to court records, Falonda had been stabbed four times in the neck, back, and abdomen. Davonda was stabbed 54 times. The two were also doused in gasoline and set on fire.

Simpson, who initially called authorities to report he found the bodies, was later arrested for the murders, and evidence of the crime was found in a home he owned in Winona.

Simpson, who is being held at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, was convicted in 2021 in Madison County Circuit Court.

He asked the appellate court to toss his conviction, in part, arguing that text messages used as evidence against him were not properly authenticated and that his counsel was “constitutionally ineffective for failing to object to the admission of the … text messages” in court.

At the center are text messages stepdaughter Davonda Washington, an adult at the time, had sent to her friend, Octavia Kirkland

According to court records, the messages followed up on an earlier discussion, when Davonda told her friend that Simpson had allegedly “groped her and exposed himself to her.”

For his part, Simpson said the messages were not properly authenticated.

The appeals court, though, disagreed, saying text messages are easier to authenticate than other forms of social media communication. Additionally, they point to the fact that Kirkland herself spoke to their validity from the witness stand.

“Octavia testified that Davonda’s full name and her nickname (FavPupper) were assigned to Davonda’s contact information on Octavia’s phone. The women were also on the phone discussing Simpson’s harassment shortly before their text exchange.”

The court also points to the fact that the text messages also “advance(d) a motive for Davonda’s and Falonda’s murders.”

“They tended to show that Falonda was aware of Simpson’s inappropriate advances toward Davonda and that Falonda intended to end her marriage to Simpson. In totality, the circumstances more than made a... showing that the messages showed what the state claimed – motive.”

The court also denied Simpson’s claims that his legal representation was inadequate.

Simpson’s claims about his counsel also centered around the text messages, and his attorney’s failure to prevent them from being used in evidence.

“Even if an error is shown, counsel’s performance will only be found deficient ‘if there is a reasonable probability that, but for counsel’s unprofessional errors, the result of the proceedings would have been different,’” the judges wrote. “Here, Simpson’s counsel did not object to the admission of the text messages on the grounds of authentication but on the ground of hearsay. Because we have found that the evidence was properly authenticated, there was no error in his admission.”

He was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was heard by Judges Virginia Carlton, Jim Greenlee, and Deborah McDonald. The opinion was written by Judge Greenlee.

