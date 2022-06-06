Yazoo City police chief pushes for lounge to be shutdown permanently

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo City police chief wants to shut down what he calls a nuisance lounge that is attracting crime to the area, but the owner completely disagrees with that move.

The chief’s push comes after two people were shot and killed at Junior’s Bar and Lounge on Broadway Street Sunday morning.

Chief Kenneth Hampton says the owner will face charges for operating after hours and public endangerment. The doors at the lounge are temporarily closed.

“There has been a lot of problems at this building,” said Chief Hampton. “As you can see, the sign is there’s no weapons allowed, but obviously they’re not checking for weapons.”

Chief Hampton is upset and frustrated over the latest shooting in his city. According to the chief, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. when Junior’s should have been closed.

He says a man was arguing with other people in the pool hall when the owner asked him to leave. Hampton says the man began shooting and killed one patron.

The chief says the alleged shooter was also shot by someone in the pool hall and later died on his way to the hospital.

“When places like this don’t follow the rules, things like this happen,” Chief Hampton said. “That’s why the owner will be facing charges of public endangerment because the doors were locked during the shooting, and no one can get out. There is a city ordinance in place, which he violated.”

Hampton says he will also request that the city close the doors for good because he calls the spot a magnet for crime.

“We are constantly getting calls to this place for shootings, fights, and we have had drugs in the parking lot. I’ll be recommending that the privilege license be revoked at the next board meeting,” said Chief Hampton.

3 on your side reached out to the owner of the lounge, Roy Harrington Junior.

He had this to say about the shooting and the chief’s comments.

“My condolences and prayers go out to those involved in this deadly shooting over the weekend as well as their family and friends,” said business owner Roy Harrington Jr. “I am willing to accept the charges and penalties that I could face for the shooting, along with my business temporality being shut down. As a business owner, I disagree with the request from the chief to be permanently shut down.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.