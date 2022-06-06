Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Some Rays players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on uniforms

Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays(MGN/MLB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, Florida - A number of Tampa Bay Rays players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms as part of the team’s annual “Pride Night” on Saturday that recognized the LGBTQ community.

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed it after Sunday’s game, saying he doesn’t think it’ll negatively impact the clubhouse. Cash says discussions among the players over past few weeks were constructive and emphasized the value of differing perspectives.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 suspects arrested after high-speed chase on I-55 in Madison ends in North Jackson
Richard’s Disposal appears to have vacated Hawkins Field, moving its fleet of trucks around the corner
Man shot, killed at local pool hall in Yazoo City; suspect also killed after being shot
Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson
Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station
Police search for man who stole cash register from Brookhaven gas station

Latest News

Southern Miss baseball
USM forces winner-take-all game after 8-4 victory Sunday over Louisiana State University
USM had a pair of games in the Hattiesburg Regional go extra innings.
Sargent’s single scores USM’s deciding run in 4-3, extra-inning thriller in Hattiesburg Regional
The University of Southern Mississippi gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and...
USM gives up 4-run lead in the 9th, falls to LSU in 10th
LSU baseball completes another comeback over Southern Miss.
LSU baseball completes another comeback over Southern Miss.
The Pearl River Wildcats claimed their first baseball national championship title Saturday.
Pearl River clinches first baseball National Championship