Report: Jackson’s homicide epidemic has cost the state millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report shows just how much money crime in the city of Jackson has cost the state - and the number is in the millions.

According to the research done by the Office of the State Auditor, each homicide in Mississippi costs taxpayers between $900,000 and $1.2 million.

These costs include crime scene response and cleanup, medical treatment and compensation for the victim.

The estimates suggest that taxpayers have likely lost between $136.8 and $182.4 million due to homicides reported in Jackson in 2021 alone.

“Aside from the monetary cost, we also know that every life has value in God’s eyes, and every death due to homicide is a tragedy,” said State Auditor Shad White. “Now is the time to support the police in our state and put violent criminals in jail and keep them there.”

There have been 62 homicides in the city so far this year. The year 2021 was Jackson’s deadliest with 153 homicides.

“Mississippi could save lives and money by increasing funding for law enforcement,” the report includes, adding that 100 new police officers on the streets could prevent between 6 and 10 homicides per year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.