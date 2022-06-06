Morris Bevily set to appear in court after assistant DA asked to dismiss case

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Claiborne County man accused in the death of his 14-month-old daughter is set to be in court on Monday.

A judge ordered a status hearing for Morris Bevily after an assistant district attorney asked to dismiss the case against him.

Bevily was indicted for capital murder in 2019 for the death of Jurayah Smith.

His wife, T’Kia, the child’s step-mother, was also charged with capital murder and was found not guilty last month.

The motion for dismissal says the state does not have enough evidence to prosecute Morris Bevily.

