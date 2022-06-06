Hundreds gather for vigil remembering Ebony Crockett, woman killed in Amazon shooting

MARKED TREE, Ark. (WMC) - The community in Marked Tree, Arkansas, is still grieving the loss of 44-year-old Ebony Crocket, who was shot dead in Horn Lake on Friday.

While Marked Tree may be a small town, a big show of support came out in support of the Crockett family Sunday evening.

Well over 200 came out to Carver Park with one purpose.

“We’re celebrating the life of our good friend Ebony LeShay Crockett,” said Crockett’s friend Latrice Adams, with a group of people cheering behind her.

Crockett, who many referred to as Shay was tragically killed Friday afternoon, shot in the back parking lot where she worked at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

News reached friends and family shortly after but didn’t sink in.

They couldn’t believe it.

“It affected our whole family. It affected our church. It affected our community. It affected everyone. It’s something that is going to take us a while to heal from,” said Flora Anderson, another friend of Crockett’s.

“She was always kind,” said Larry Crockett, Ebony’s brother.

Larry recalled Friday morning to us.

His sister’s killer, who authorities identified as Corey Brewer, had called him 13 times Friday morning before killing his sister, but Larry never picked up.

According to Larry, Brewer had been harassing his sister Ebony for some time, stalking her both at home and at work.

“I saw it come across the news on my phone that someone had been fatally killed. Immediately after that, 20 minutes later, (Brewer) began to call me again,” Larry said.

He said Brewer made threats to come to Marked Tree and kill him, “finishing the job,” Larry remembered him saying.

Brewer was later killed during a shootout with Memphis Police Officers.

The weight of those missed phone calls and the “what if” situations carried over into Sunday morning, when Larry gave a sermon before the congregation of Living Water Ministries, where he is an elder.

“I ain’t crazy. I ain’t saying it was the will of God that my sister got shot. I ain’t saying that. I’m saying God came back,” he said during the the service. “I’ve got strength this morning to preach.”

The Crockett family has already known loss over the last year.

Just six months ago, Ebony and Larry’s mother passed away.

While this family heals, those who came out this evening gathered around to let them know that they’re not healing alone.

Sunday evening, the mentality was celebration, almost everyone we spoke with said the same thing of what they’ll remember their friend Ebony by.

“Her smile,” Adams said without hesitation. “I’ll never forget her smile.”

“Her smile,” echoed Anderson. “It would light up a room.”

With balloons released and a sense of community surrounding the family, all that’s left now is to heal.

Larry said his family’s tragedy is a wake-up call to silence in cases of domestic violence.

After what happened between his sister and Brewer, he hopes women who are in abusive situations will see this story and choose to speak up to trusted friends and family about their relationship, let his sister’s death save other lives.

