Hinds Co. election commissioners say they were unaware of travel expense on claims docket

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least two Hinds County Election officials are speaking out after they say a new spending policy has been violated.

Monday, Commissioners Yvonne Horton and Kidada Brown attended the board of supervisors’ meeting, where they asked why it appeared an election-related expense that had not been approved by commissioners had been placed on the supervisors’ claims docket.

At the center of the issue was a travel expense for District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson. The amount was less than $1,000, according to Horton, and was for Johnson to attend the Congressional Black Caucus Institute’s 2022 Mississippi Policy Conference.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones told supervisors he approved the expense, but members of the election commission said they knew nothing about it until Sunday.

Horton, who represents District 4, said per a commission policy implemented in place last July, at least three commissioners must sign off on an expenditure prior to it going to the county administrator for review and the board of supervisors for final approval.

She is planning to ask the state attorney general for guidance.

“Anything that was ordered spending the election commission’s money – taxpayers’ money through the election commission – that we would have to have three signatures,” Horton said. “It means that the majority of us think this is a good place to spend money. And it also is a record because we know how much has been spent.”

“We had no idea that amount of money was already out of our budget until yesterday. We actually worked on Sunday. And the chair looked at the claims docket for today and we saw it on there.”

Horton said Brown also had a travel expense included on the board of supervisors’ claims docket Monday. However, that item had been signed off on by commissioners before being submitted.

The issue sparked debate during the board meeting, with Jones saying the county administrator’s office approves all travel expenses for the county.

“When it comes to travel on behalf of this county, it comes through that office,” Jones said, referring to his office. “So, I’m not worried about their three signatures if they’re asking to go somewhere...”

“Well, I am,” said District 2 Supervisor David Archie.

“We’re gonna move on,” said District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun.

“No, we’re not going to move on. We’re not going to move on... the matter is on the floor,” Archie said, as Calhoun gaveled him down and called for a vote to move on to the next agenda item.

It was unclear who voted in favor of moving on. Supervisor Vern Gavin would be heard voting in favor of the measure. He also called for order multiple times while Archie spoke.

“You don’t get an opportunity, sir, as chairperson, to move on a matter that’s on the floor,” Archie said to Calhoun, adding, “we got a dictator working on this deal.”

“I told y’all about playing these con games and trying to be slick.”

The commission implemented the new three-signature rule last July, following a WLBT investigation into how the county spent $1.8 million in election grant money.

The majority of the funds in question were awarded to the county through the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life and were designed to keep voters and election workers safe during the 2020 election.

However, 3 On Your Side uncovered that many of the funds were awarded to companies that had only been in business for days prior to receiving contracts. An investigation from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office later determined that several companies were paid for work that was never done.

So far, five people, including Commissioner Toni Johnson, have been arrested and charged in relation to the scheme.

Horton believes if the new rule isn’t followed, similar incidents could happen in the future. She’s also worried that if election-related expenses can be approved without the commission’s backing, the new policy isn’t worth the paper it’s written.

Said Horton, “If it’s not going to be adhered to, there’s no sense in even doing it. There was no need to even come up with it and spend time to draft it and make sure it was grammatically correct.”

We reached out to Election Commission headquarters, and Johnson was unavailable for comment.

